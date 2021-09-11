STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

20 years of 9/11: How 'war on terror' post attacks changed politics in US

The war on terror took America in a political direction from which there was no coming back as after those twenty years on, it is at war with itself, its democracy threatened from within.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

9/11 attacks, September 11 attacks

Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The US went to "war on terror" after September 11, 2001 terror attacks orchestrated by Al Qaeda that left 3,000 dead, the worst-ever attack on America post Second World War.

Stephen Collinson, writing in CNN said September 11, 2001, doesn't explain everything. But the war on terror took America in a political direction from which there was no coming back as after those twenty years on, it is at war with itself, its democracy threatened from within.

In hindsight, the attacks heralded the dawn of an era of political trauma and turbulence that snuffed out a brief period when the prosperous US had basked in a post-Cold War glow of peace, standing as a lone superpower.

ALSO READ| 20 years of 9/11: South Korea backs US in terrorism fight

In retrospect, it's now clear that despite the heroism of thousands of troops killed or maimed in post-9/11 wars, the excesses of the US political response caused as much, if not more, upheaval as the attacks themselves.

A sharp, successful war in Afghanistan bogged down into a 20-year quagmire that ended only last month. Another war in Iraq, fought on false pretences, was its own early version of a Big Lie, says Collinson.

President George W Bush went from being a champion on the rubble at Ground Zero to a leader destroyed by his own war.

His successor, Barack Obama, spent two terms struggling to bring the anti-terror campaign within the law and international morality, but his use of lethal drone strikes to take out terror targets also caused civilian casualties and was condemned by human rights advocates, says Collinson.

And along came Donald Trump, vowing to ban Muslims from entering the US and boasting he was smarter than all the leaders who led years of draining combat.

The political wounds of the post-9/11 years were exposed yet again in recent days, as the chaotic final withdrawal from Kabul brought history full circle: The fundamentalist Taliban -- who welcomed Al Qaeda -- rule Afghanistan again, reported CNN.

Bush once warned of a multigenerational struggle against terrorism. But climate change and the rise of China are now seen as bigger threats, says Collinson.

And the most acute danger from terrorists is now homegrown. Al Qaeda may have failed to hit the Capitol, but the building was attacked by extremists who confirmed government warnings that White supremacy is now the country's top terrorism threat.

After 9/11, America united to defend itself. It failed to do the same when confronted by a president who mounted an assault on democracy (Donald Trump), reported CNN. Divides also cleaved the country in another national crisis -- the coronavirus pandemic, which kills more people every two days than died on September 11, 2001.

If a new 9/11 happens, it's difficult to believe the national and political unity forged by the first one would be repeated, says Collinson.

Beyond politics, and as he contemplates 9/11 on the 20th anniversary, Tony Brooks -- who served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan and Iraq -- who now practices chiropractic medicine and authored a book, "Leave No Man Behind," about his wartime service -- laments a loss of national togetherness.

"That was the most unifying event in my lifetime, and since then it felt like every major event that happens in the world just divides us even more. It's not the same world, where the mission was greater than self. It was all about us, not me. I think right now it's about me," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
911 911 attacks 20 years of 911 September 11 US war US war on terror Al Qaeda
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp