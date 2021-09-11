STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Focus of India-Australia ties is 'peaceful development of Indo-Pacific': S Jaishankar

India and Australia held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the nations' foreign and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the peaceful development of the Indo-Pacific is the focus of India-Australia ties and it should be shaped in a participative and collaborative manner."

ALSO READ| India, Australia reject criticism of Quad, Jaishankar says important not to 'misrepresent' reality

Following the 2+2 Ministerial meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said: "The peaceful development of the Indo-pacific has been our focus. Our two countries believe that it should be shaped in a participative and collaborative manner."

India and Australia held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the nations' foreign and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. The agenda included bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. "We discussed our experiences and further collaboration in responding to the #COVID19 challenges. Decentralised globalisation, strategic autonomy and a sharper sense of national security are some of the relevant outcomes," he added.

ALSO READ| Developments in Afghanistan will bedisccused at 2+2 ministerial dialogue: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar also underlined the issues Indian students face in Australia with Payne. "I also specifically took up with minister Payne the problems faced by the Indian students in Australia and those wishing to go to Australia as well as the Indian origin community that is resident there. I urge that difficulty faced by students due to travel restrictions be sympathetically addressed as soon as possible. Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It's a reminder if, one still needed about the importance of combating terrorism without a compromise," Jaishankar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Marise Payne India Australia ties India Australia relations 2 plus 2 Ministerial meeting Indo Pacific ties
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp