STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Women can be allowed to play', says Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman

His comments appear to contradict the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq who said that it was 'not necessary' for women to play sport.

Published: 11th September 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan women play cricket at the grounds of the stadium in Herat

Afghan women play cricket at the grounds of the stadium in Herat. (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Women could still be allowed to play cricket, the chairman of Afghanistan's Cricket Board has claimed to an Australian broadcaster in an apparent backflip on the Taliban's hardline stance. Azizullah Fazli said that the governing body would outline how this would happen "very soon", adding that all 25 of the women's team remained in Afghanistan and had chosen not to leave on evacuation flights.

"We will give you our clear position on how we will allow women to play cricket. Very soon, we will give you good news on how we will proceed," he told SBS Radio Pashto late Friday, the broadcaster reported on its English-language website.

His comments appear to contradict the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq, who told the same broadcaster on Wednesday that it was "not necessary" for women to play sport.

Those remarks saw Australia threaten to cancel a historic maiden men's Test between the two countries, set to take place in Hobart in November. Australian Test captain Tim Paine turned up the heat on Friday, saying he believed teams could pull out of next month's Twenty20 World Cup in protest, or boycott playing Afghanistan.

In an overnight statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board urged Australia not to punish its men's team over the Taliban's apparent ban, saying it was "powerless to change the culture and religious environment of Afghanistan". "Do not isolate us and avoid penalising us," it added.

Cricket Australia said in brief comments Saturday that it remained in regular dialogue with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and that "we made our position very clear in the statement".

It was referring to a statement on Thursday in which it supported "the game unequivocally for women at every level", adding that it would have "no alternative" but to cancel the Hobart Test if the Taliban banned women.

Under International Cricket Council regulations, nations with Test status must also have an active women's team.

Afghanistan's position as a full member was set to be discussed at the ICC's next board meeting in November, but Australian media said the governing body had brought it forward to within the next fortnight.

Despite recent reports that many of the women's team were in hiding in Kabul and that members of the Taliban had come looking for them, Fazli insisted they were safe. "The women cricket coach Diana Barakzai and her players are all safe and living in their home country. Many countries have asked them to leave Afghanistan, but they have not left Afghanistan, and at the moment, they are in their places," he told SBS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azizullah Fazli Afghanistan Cricket Board Afghanistan womens cricket Taliban Afghan crisis Afghanistan
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp