STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID vaccines for children below 12 years in US could be available by October end

Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on the CBS show 'Face the Nation' that 'in a best-case scenario,' the Pfizer vaccine could be ready by October 31 for younger children.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Amid surging Delta variant cases in the US, COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 12 years could be available by the end of next month, a media report has said.

A report in The New York Times quoted two health experts as saying that COVID vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 could be available as soon as the end of October, bringing relief to parents of younger children since vaccines are only available for children aged 12 and above.

The NYT report quoted Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration who also sits on the board of Pfizer, as saying that getting the green light for younger children will require careful and expeditious review of the clinical data.

Gottlieb said on the CBS show "Face the Nation" that "in a best-case scenario," the Pfizer vaccine could be ready by October 31 for younger children.

"I have confidence in Pfizer in terms of the data that they've collected," Gottlieb said.

Dr. James Versalovic, the interim pediatrician in chief at Texas Children's Hospital, said he agreed with Gottlieb on the possibility of the vaccine for younger children getting approval by October.

"We're doing everything we can now to move these trials ahead," he was quoted as saying in the NYT report.

As hospitalisation of children rises amid a surge in the highly-transmissible Delta variant, Versalovic said that he and his colleagues are "seeing record numbers" of infected children.

"We continue to be on a high plateau" and may yet hit "another peak," he said.

The report added that both Pfizer and Moderna "are gathering data on the safety, correct dose and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines in children."

"Compared with adults, children diagnosed with COVID are more likely to have mild symptoms or none at all. Children are also far less likely to develop severe illness, be hospitalised or die from the disease," the NYT report said.

The US is the worst-hit country from the pandemic in the world.

The country has registered a total number of 40,955,201 COVID-19 cases and 659,970 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccines New York Times Pfizer
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp