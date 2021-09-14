STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to plant spyware on Saudi activist's iPhone

Researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said they had high confidence that the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, Israel's NSO Group, was behind that attack.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BOSTON: Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action.

Researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said the security issue was exploited to plant spyware on a Saudi activist's iPhone.

They said they had high confidence that the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, Israel's NSO Group, was behind that attack.

The previously unknown vulnerability affected all major Apple devices, iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches, the researchers said.

NSO Group responded with a one-sentence statement saying it will continue providing tools for fighting "terror and crime".

It was the first time a so-called "zero-click" exploit, one that doesn't require users to click on suspect links or open infected files, has been caught and analysed, the researchers said.

They found the malicious code on September 7 and immediately alerted Apple.

The targeted activist asked to remain anonymous, they said.

"We're not necessarily attributing this attack to the Saudi government," said researcher Bill Marczak.

Citizen Lab previously found evidence of zero-click exploits being used to hack into the phones of al-Jazeera journalists and other targets, but hasn't previously seen the malicious code itself.

Although security experts say that average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not worry, such attacks tend to be limited to specific targets, the discovery still alarmed security professionals.

Malicious image files were transmitted to the activist's phone via the iMessage instant-messaging app before it was hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware, which opens a phone to eavesdropping and remote data theft, Marczak said.

It was discovered during a second examination of the phone, which forensics showed had been infected in March.

He said the malicious file causes devices to crash.

Citizen Lab says the case reveals, once again, that NSO Group is allowing its spyware to be used against ordinary civilians.

In a blog post, Apple said it was issuing a security update for iPhones and iPads because a "maliciously crafted" PDF file could lead to them being hacked.

It said it was aware that the issue may have been exploited and cited Citizen Lab.

In a subsequent statement, Apple security chief Ivan Krstic commended Citizen Lab and said such exploits "are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users."

He noted, as he has in the past, that such exploits typically cost millions of dollars to develop and often have a short shelf life.

Apple didn't respond to questions regarding whether this was the first time it had patched a zero-click vulnerability.

Users should get alerts on their iPhones prompting them to update the phone's iOS software.

Those who want to jump the gun can go into the phone settings, click "General" then "Software Update," and trigger the patch update directly.

Citizen Lab called the iMessage exploit FORCEDENTRY and said it was effective against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices.

It urged people to immediately install security updates.

Researcher John Scott-Railton said the news highlights the importance of securing popular messaging apps against such attacks.

"Chat apps are increasingly becoming a major way that nation-states and mercenary hackers are gaining access to phones," he said.

"And it's why it's so important that companies focus on making sure that they are as locked down as possible."

The researchers said it also undermines NSO Group's claims that it only sells its spyware to law enforcement officials for use against criminals and terrorists and audits its customers to ensure it's not abused.

"If Pegasus was only being used against criminals and terrorists, we never would have found this stuff," said Marczak.

Facebook's WhatsApp was also allegedly targeted by an NSO zero-click exploit.

In October 2019, Facebook sued NSO in US federal court for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with spyware.

In July, a global media consortium published a damning report on how clients of NSO Group have been spying for years on journalists, human rights activists, political dissidents, and people close to them, with the hacker-for-hire group directly involved in the targeting.

Amnesty International said it confirmed 37 successful Pegasus infections based on a leaked targeting list whose origin was not disclosed.

One case involved the fiancee of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi just four days after he was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The CIA attributed the murder to the Saudi government.

The recent revelations also prompted calls for an investigation into whether Hungary's right-wing government used Pegasus to secretly monitor critical journalists, lawyers and business figures.

India's parliament also erupted in protests as opposition lawmakers accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using NSO Groups' product to spy on political opponents and others.

France is also trying to get to the bottom of allegations that President Emmanuel Macron and members of his government may have been targeted in 2019 by an unidentified Moroccan security service using Pegasus.

Morocco, a key French ally, denied those reports and is taking legal action to counter allegations implicating the North African kingdom in the spyware scandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus Apple iPhone iPad NSO Group Apple Watches
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp