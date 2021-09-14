STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prince Andrew to challenge US jurisdiction in sex assault suit

Court papers filed in New York said attorney Andrew Brettler would represent Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Britain's Prince Andrew will contest a US court's jurisdiction over a civil suit brought by a woman who says he sexually abused her when she was a teenager, court filings showed Monday.

His lawyers will also say the prince has not been served legal papers in the case, despite claims by his accuser's legal team.

Court papers filed in New York said attorney Andrew Brettler would represent Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, "for the purpose of contesting purported service of process and challenging jurisdiction."

Accuser Virginia Giuffre says she was "lent out" for underage sex by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking minors.

Giuffre sued Andrew last month, alleging he sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when Giuffre was under 18.

Giuffre also claims Andrew abused her at Epstein's New York mansion and on Little St. James, Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew, 61, has vehemently denied claims he had sex with Giuffre and said he has no recollection of meeting her.

Giuffre sued Andrew under the Child Victims Act, as she was 17 at the time of the alleged offenses.

An agent for Giuffre said in an affidavit last week that he handed the papers to a police officer at the main gates of Andrew's property in Windsor, England, on August 27, but did not meet him personally.

Andrew, a divorced father of two and former Royal Navy helicopter pilot, who flew in the 1982 Falklands War against Argentina, was forced to step back from frontline royal duties in late 2019.

That followed outrage at a television interview he gave to the BBC, in which he defended his friendship with Epstein, a multi-million-dollar hedge fund manager who befriended countless celebrities.

Andrew later issued a statement in which he said he "unequivocally" regretted his "ill-judged association" with Epstein.

He has made few public appearances since, although he joined other senior royals for the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle last April.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting underage girls for Epstein. She is due to go on trial on November 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Andrew Sex Scandal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp