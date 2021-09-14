STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30 per cent of needed COVID doses by February 2022

HO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a "solvable problem".

Published: 14th September 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in the Medina neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo | AP)

A health worker administers a dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in the Medina neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year.

At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a "solvable problem" and called again for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX, which is designed to share vaccines globally.

But drugmaker including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown no indications they are eager to switch their current tactics, which involve appealing to rich countries and their regulators to authorize booster shots.

Tedros called last week for a "moratorium" on the use of boosters in healthy populations until the end of the year.

Countries including Israel, France and Germany have already started dispensing third doses to certain people; the U.K. announced plans on Tuesday to offer boosters to anyone over 50 as well as younger people who might be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In the U.S, the FDA is going to publicly debate the topic of boosters this week.

In an opinion piece this week, two top FDA officials and senior WHO scientists wrote in the Lancet that the average person doesn't need a booster shot.

To date, fewer than 4% of Africans have been fully immunized and most of the 5.7 billion vaccine doses administered around the world have been given in just 10 rich countries.

COVAX has missed nearly all its targets and has now resorted to begging rich countries to share their vaccine doses.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of vaccines alliance Gavi, said COVAX expects to have 1.4 billion doses ready for delivery by the end of this year, about one quarter fewer than its original goal.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah warned that booster shots in Africa would require $500 million to $600 million more "on the conservative side," and if the cost of logistics is included, that would mean $1 billion a year.

Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union's envoy for COVID-19 vaccines, also called for export restrictions and intellectual property rights to be lifted to allow vaccine production within Africa.

In June, WHO and its partners launched a hub in South Africa intended to transfer technology needed to make the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, but none of those companies have yet agreed to share their vaccine recipes.

"It's not an unreasonable call, because our neighbors in the U.S. supported these companies to produce some of these vaccines," Masiyiwa said.

"Now let this miracle to be available to all mankind."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Health Organisation Africa
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp