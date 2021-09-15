South Korea conducts major missile test after North Korean launches
Published: 15th September 2021 01:12 PM | Last Updated: 15th September 2021 01:12 PM
SEOUL: South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea.
President Moon Jae-in’s office said in a statement that Moon observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon.
It says the missile fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.
The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.