STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Countries in South Asia should make efforts for peace: China

Chinese foreign ministry reaction comes after various media outlets reported on India's plan to test its 5000 km-range nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-V.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Agni-V

China has reacted similarly during the past tests of India's Agni-V. (File Photo)

By PTI

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that all countries in South Asia should make efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region as it reacted to media reports on India's plan to test nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile, which has a range of 5,000 km.

"Maintaining peace, security and stability in South Asia means the common interest of all," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here, replying to a question about reports that India plans to test Agni-V missile.

"We hope all parties will make constructive efforts towards this," he said.

The missile, with a strike range of 5,000 km, could reach several Chinese cities and is expected to significantly bolster India's military prowess.

The missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, has been successfully tested five times and is in the process of induction into the Army.

All five trials were successful.

Very few countries, including the US, China, Russia, France and North Korea, have intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"As for whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, the UNSC Resolution 1172 already has clear stipulations," he said.

The UNSC resolution of 1172 is related to 1998 nuclear tests by both India and Pakistan.

It condemned the nuclear tests conducted by India and by Pakistan and asked the two countries to refrain from further nuclear tests.

It also urged India and Pakistan to cease the development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

China has come up with similar reactions during past tests of Agni-V by India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agni V Inter Continental Ballistic Missile Chinese Foreign Ministry South Asia
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp