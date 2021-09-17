STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban orders male students, teachers to return to school from Saturday

The statement Friday published on Facebook did not include girls, and the lack of guidance highlighted ongoing concerns that the Taliban might impose restrictions on girls and women.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

A worker hand prints Taliban flags in a small workshop in Kabul's Jawid market, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: The Taliban's education ministry says all male students grades six to 12 and male teachers should resume classes starting Saturday.

The statement Friday published on Facebook did not include girls of that age, and the lack of guidance highlighted ongoing concerns that the Taliban might impose restrictions on girls and women.

The Taliban previously allowed girls in grades one to six to resume their classes.

In the past, the hardliner group that took over Afghanistan last month had forbidden girls and women from attending school and work.

In some of the provinces, women still are not allowed to continue their work, with exceptions for women who have worked in health departments, hospitals and education.

