Not possible for Afghanistan to become 'Scandinavian country' in 17 days: Pakistan Interior Minister

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that it is not possible to expect Afghanistan to become a "Scandinavian country" in a short period of time as Kabul progresses at its own pace.

Addressing a press briefing here, Rashid said that Pakistan wants peace in the neighbouring country which is now ruled by the Taliban, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Saturday.

Only 17 days have passed since the formation of the interim Afghan government by the Taliban, he said.

"It is not possible that Afghanistan becomes a Scandinavian country in this short period," Rashid said.

If someone wants Afghanistan to turn into a Scandinavian country, then they are at fault, as Kabul progresses at its own pace, he was quoted as saying by The News International.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark are the three Scandinavian countries.

The three countries are known for their high levels of equality, low unemployment and modern social service systems.

Speaking about humanitarian issues, Rashid said that Pakistan has requested the international community for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as it does not want anyone to die of hunger in the war-ravaged country.

This is not the first time when Interior Minister Rashid has compared Afghanistan with Scandinavian countries.

Last week, he said it would be unfair for the world to expect Afghanistan to become as prosperous as some Scandinavian countries in eight days and cautioned that freezing of Afghan accounts could create a humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos and deaths.