STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dutch court: Syrian brothers guilty of holding senior roles in Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group

The Dutch court said in its verdicts that Jabhat al-Nusra carried out attacks targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Monday convicted two Syrian brothers of holding senior roles in the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group in their home country between 2011 and 2014, the first time Dutch judges have convicted a suspect of leadership in a Syrian extremist organization.

One brother was sentenced to 15 years and nine months, the other to 11 years and 9 months. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The Dutch court said in its verdicts that Jabhat al-Nusra carried out attacks targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.

“People who worked for the regime were tortured and murdered,” the court said in a statement, adding that the group's attacks also caused civilian casualties and contributed to armed conflict and chaos that drove millions of Syrians to flee the country.

Both brothers had been given asylum in the Netherlands. But they came under police scrutiny after one of them was recognized by visitors to a debating center in Amsterdam, when a film about Syria's civil war was being shown.

They both denied involvement in the extremist group, but the court said judges convicted them based on a police investigation that included bugging their homes and a car and sifting through their phones and computers.

The court said that one of the brothers had been jailed and tortured by the Assad regime before he joined the Nusra group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syrian brothers Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group Dutch Court
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp