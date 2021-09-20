STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Islamic State militants claim attacks on Taliban 

At least eight people, including several Taliban fighters, were killed in the attacks on Sunday and Saturday in the provincial city of Jalalabad, an IS stronghold.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Afghans gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding a few people, said police officials

Afghans gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding a few people, said police officials. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan.

The claim, published late Sunday on the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency, signals a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign last month, overrunning the capital of Kabul while U.S. and NATO were in the final phase of withdrawing their troops. The last foreign soldiers left Aug. 30.

The Taliban now face major economic and security challenges in trying to govern Afghanistan, and an accelerated campaign of IS attacks will further complicate those efforts. The Taliban and IS extremists were enemies before foreign troops left Afghanistan.

Both groups subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, but the Taliban have focused on taking control of Afghanistan, while IS affiliates in Afghanistan and elsewhere call for global jihad.

