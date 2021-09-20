Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl

By PTI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, has given birth to a baby girl, the monarch's 12th great-grandchild and 11th in line to the British throne, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

Princess Beatrice and her millionaire property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, weighing 6 pounds 2 ounces, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Saturday.

The 33-year-old royal, the daughter of the Queen's younger son Prince Andrew, is also stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple is looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf," the statement added.

In a tweet from her own Twitter account, Beatrice said she was "delighted" to "share the news of the safe arrival" of her daughter.

"Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care," she said.

Beatrice became an aunt for the first time in February, when her younger sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy named August.

Following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child – Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – in June, Prince Beatrice herself moved from 9th to 10th in line to the throne.

The Princess, who is not a full-time working royal, is vice-president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, and also patron to several charities.

Her husband, known as Edo, is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

The couple married at a secret ceremony last July attended by the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, after their planned grand ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.