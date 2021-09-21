STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain: 500 flee as new fissure opens in Canary Islands volcano

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has forced a total of 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed around 100 properties since it erupted on Sunday afternoon. 

Published: 21st September 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ash and debris after an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE: A new fissure emerged in the erupting volcano on Spain's Canary Islands, belching out more lava and forcing another 500 people to flee, officials said Tuesday. 

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has forced a total of 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed around 100 properties since it erupted on Sunday afternoon. 

Emergency services said in a tweet late Monday "a new eruptive fissure has opened" and that the "population is being evacuated". 

The volcano straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma, one of seven islands that make up the Atlantic archipelago which lies off the coast of Morocco. 

By Tuesday morning, around 500 additional people had been forced to leave their homes, said Lorena Hernandez Labrador, a councillor in Los Llanos de Aridane, a neighbouring municipality of 20,000 residents which has been badly affected by the lava.

The fissure emerged following an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 that occurred at 9:32 pm (2032 GMT) Monday, the Involcan volcanology institute said.

At the scene, long lines of cars could be seen waiting to leave the area as police sirens wailed, the fiery glow of the erupting volcano lighting up the dark skies, AFPTV images showed. 

The speed at which the lava is moving has slowed, and by Tuesday morning, the white-hot mass of molten rock, which has a temperature of nearly 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,830 degrees Fahrenheit), had still not reached the western coast. 

Officials initially said they expected it to reach the shore by Monday evening.

Although the Cumbre Vieja is shooting up vast plumes of thick black smoke several hundred metres into the sky and between 8,000 and 10,500 tonnes of sulphur dioxide per day, the airspace over La Palma has remained open. 

Spain's airport operator Aena said all of Monday's scheduled flights had taken place without incident, with another 48 planned for Tuesday. 

The eruption on this island of some 85,000 people, the first in 50 years, has caused significant damage, but so far nobody has been injured. 

The last eruption on La Palma was in 1971 when another part of the same volcanic range -- a vent known as Teneguia -- erupted on the southern side of the island.

Two decades earlier, the Nambroque vent erupted in 1949.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canary Islands Cumbre Vieja volcano
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp