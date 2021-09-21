STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Twitter to pay USD 809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit

The San Francisco company said the proposed settlement, which must still be signed off by a judge, resolves all claims against it without Twitter admitting any wrongdoing.

Published: 21st September 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

This April 27, 2021 file photo shows the login/sign up screen for a Twitter account on a laptop computer in Orlando, Fla. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said Monday it will pay USD 809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

The San Francisco company said the proposed settlement, which must still be signed off by a judge, resolves all claims against it without Twitter admitting any wrongdoing.

The original lawsuit filed in 2016 by Twitter investor Doris Shenwick claimed that Twitter executives "knowingly made inaccurate public statements regarding these metrics, and failed to disclose internal information about them, resulting in an inflated share price that fell when the truth about user engagement became known."

The company said it plans to use cash on hand to pay the settlement in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It expects to record a one-time charge as a result.

According to the lawsuit, in 2014 Twitter executives said that the site's monthly average user base was expected to increase significantly to "to over 550 million" in the intermediate term and "over a billion" over the longer term.

In 2019, Twitter stopped reporting monthly user figures.

At last count that spring, that number was at 330 million.

Now, Twitter reports only daily user figures.

And in 2017, Twitter said it had been overstating its monthly user numbers by mistake because it was including users of a third-party app it should not have.

Shares of Twitter Inc.fell USD 2.50, or 4 per cent, to $59.95 in afternoon trading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doris Shenwick Twitter
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp