Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive for coronavirus in New York

By ANI

NEW YORK: Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening (local time). Queiroga attended the plenary session of the 76th session of UNGA in New York. He also had a meeting with investors and was also present at the bilateral meeting between Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Brazilian Report said.

The Brazilian president's office said that Queiroga is doing well and other members of the delegation were tested negative for coronavirus. Queiroga had been vaccinated with China's CoronaVac vaccine.

Queiroga has said that he will be in quarantine in New York for 14 days and would not leave the US with other members of his delegation, CNN reported.