STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive for coronavirus in New York

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga also had a meeting with investors and was also present at the bilateral meeting between Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening (local time). Queiroga attended the plenary session of the 76th session of UNGA in New York. He also had a meeting with investors and was also present at the bilateral meeting between Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Brazilian Report said.

The Brazilian president's office said that Queiroga is doing well and other members of the delegation were tested negative for coronavirus. Queiroga had been vaccinated with China's CoronaVac vaccine.

Queiroga has said that he will be in quarantine in New York for 14 days and would not leave the US with other members of his delegation, CNN reported. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid positive Brazilian Health Minister UNGA United Nations General Assembly British Prime Minister Boris Johnson CoronaVac vaccine
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp