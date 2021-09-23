STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: PM Narendra Modi in US

Modi was warmly greeted by groups of Indian-Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by members of Indian diaspora in Washington

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by members of Indian diaspora in Washington. (Photo| Twitter/ @narendramodi)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world, as he received an enthusiastic welcome from the community on his arrival here on a major visit to further enhance Indo-US relations.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with Indian-American CEOs.

One of the signature events of Prime Minister Modi's overseas visits has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi has been popular among Indian-Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 per cent of the country's population. The community is increasingly playing an important role, including in American politics.

ALSO READ| PM Modi to meet Kamala Harris, hold bilaterals with Japanese and Australian counterparts

Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, has said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Apart from meeting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Modi is also scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

