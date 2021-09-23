STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lava spread raises fears of more damage on Spain's Canary Islands

A giant river of lava slowed to four metres (13 feet) per hour after reaching a plain on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TODOQUE: The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea.

A giant river of lava slowed to four metres (13 feet) per hour after reaching a plain on Wednesday.

On Monday, a day after the eruption on the island of La Palma, it was moving at 700 metres (2,300 feet) per hour.

As it slowed, the lava grew thicker.

In places, it rose up to 15 metres (50 feet) high, authorities said.

The lava now covers 166 hectares (410 acres) and has swallowed up around 350 homes.

The lava's slowing pace bought time for more residents of towns in its path to grab belongings, with the Guardia Civil police force escorting them to their homes in Todoque, close to the coast, on Thursday morning.

The Guardia Civil said seismic activity in the area, which surged before the eruption and has remained strong, has stabilised.

Molten lava, ash and smoke continued to pour from the volcano's mouth, shooting up to 4,200 metres (nearly 14,000 feet) high, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said.

That raised concerns about whether airspace above the island could remain open.

ENAIRE, which manages Spain's airspace, said two areas above the affected area are being declared no-fly zones to allow emergency services to operate freely.

Some flights into and out of La Palma were delayed early Thursday.

The Emergency Military Unit deployed on the island said the readings it has taken of the air found no threat to health.

Authorities haven't reported any casualties from the eruption, though damage to property, infrastructure and farmland is expected to be significant.

Scientists were monitoring the volcano activity and had warned of a possible eruption.

That allowed almost 7,000 people to be evacuated in time.

Officials had initially expressed fears about what would happen when the lava reached the Atlantic Ocean.

The lava, whose temperature exceeds 1,000 C (more than 1,800 F), could cause explosions, trigger landslides and produce clouds of toxic gas when it hits the ocean, experts say.

The eruption and its aftermath could last for up to almost three months, according to the Volcanology Institute.

Spain's king and queen, and the Spanish prime minister, were due to visit the affected area Thursday.

Life on the rest of La Palma, which is roughly 35 km (22 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide at its broadest point, has been largely unaffected, with undeterred tourists landing for previously scheduled vacations.

The Canary Islands are a popular destination for European tourists due to their mild year-round climate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canary Island Volcanic Erruption Spain Volcanic Erruption
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp