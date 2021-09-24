STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norway to ease most national coronavirus restrictions

Published: 24th September 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister of Norway Ms. Erna Solberg speaks at the United Nations meeting on Sustainable Development Goals

Prime Minister of Norway Ms. Erna Solberg speaks at the United Nations meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg says most of the national coronavirus restrictions in the Scandinavian country will be eased.

The restrictions lifted include the requirement for serving patrons in restaurants and the 1-meter (3.3-feet) social distance rule. Eateries, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to remain open after midnight, schools and kindergartens can return to normal and “handshakes will again be allowed,” a smiling Health Minister Bent Hoeie said.

He stressed Norway will have “an increased preparedness” and local restriction will be imposed if there was a flareup.

Norway is the second Scandinavian country to end the restrictions after Denmark did so on Sept. 10.

More than 76% of Norway's population of 5.3 million have gotten one vaccine, and nearly 70% have gotten both shots, according to official figures.

