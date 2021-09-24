STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM Boris Johnson reaches out to Emmanuel Macron amid submarine dispute

France remains deeply angered by a strategic submarine deal by the U.S., Australia and Britain announced last week and kept secret from France

Published: 24th September 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime minister

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to smooth over tensions with France over a geopolitical submarine dispute, promising in a phone call Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron that their countries would cooperate closely together around the world.

France remains deeply angered by a strategic submarine deal by the U.S., Australia and Britain announced last week and kept secret from France – whose own $66 billion submarine deal with Australia was scuppered as a result.

Macron’s office said Johnson requested Friday’s phone call and “expressed his intention to restore cooperation between France and the United Kingdom,” notably in the Indo-Pacific region, on climate issues and in the fight against terrorism.

Macron told Johnson that “he is waiting for his proposals,” according to the terse French statement.

Johnson’s office gave a more upbeat version, saying the two leaders “reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally.”

They also discussed cooperation against migrant trafficking in the Channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson Emmanuel Macron UK France submarine dispute
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp