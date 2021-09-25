STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India first to develop DNA vaccine, can be administered to 12 and above: PM Modi at UNGA

ZyCoV-D when injected, produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from coronavirus as well as viral clearance.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.

"India, which lives on Sewa Paramo Dharma (service is the main duty), is engaged in vaccination development and manufacturing despite limited resources. I want to inform UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years," Modi said, addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly session here.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Zydus Cadila's indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, which is to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

"Another mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development. Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for Corona. Realising its responsibility towards humanity, India has once again started giving vaccines to the needy of the world. I also invite vaccine manufacturers from all over the world today to- Come, Make Vaccine in India," the prime minister said.

ZyCoV-D when injected, produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from coronavirus as well as viral clearance.

The "plug-and-play" technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.

The vaccine has a 66-per cent efficacy and it is to be stored in a temperature range of two to eight degrees Celsius.

The vaccine is needle-free, to be administered intradermally in three doses at days 0, 28 and 56.

It is administered using PharmaJet, an applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

According to Johns Hopkins university data, the deadly virus has so far infected 231,154,501 people and killed 4,737,927 globally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Modi at UNGA UNGA Covid vaccination coronavirus
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp