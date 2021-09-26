STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian in West Bank: Ministry

The ministry said a Palestinian man from the village of Borqin west of Jenin who had been shot with a live bullet died from his wounds after reaching hospital. 

Burning tires block the entrance of the Palestinian village of Burqin, west of Jenin, in the Israeli occupied West Bank on September 26, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

JENIN: A Palestinian was killed Sunday by Israeli gunfire near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, amid reports of heavy clashes in the area. 

Israeli public radio Kan reported early Sunday that troops were involved in gun battles with armed Palestinians near Jenin, which broke out as the army moved in to arrest "suspects" in the area. 

An Israeli army spokesman told AFP it would comment on the incident later Sunday morning. 

The Jenin governorate is a flashpoint area in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Four Palestinians were killed in Jenin refugee camp last month by Israeli forces during heavy clashes. 

