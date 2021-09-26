STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, and Indian cabinet ministers to address annual leadership summit of USISPF

US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organisation committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the US and India.

Published: 26th September 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: American political leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with four senior Indian ministers and a galaxy of corporate executives, would be addressing the annual summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) to be held this week, organisers said on Sunday.

The fourth Annual Leadership Summit of USISPF to be held from September 29 to October 1 would also present the Global Leadership award to Natarajan Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Punit Renjen of Deloitte Global and Rajesh Subramaniam of FedEx.

USISPF, which is a non-profit organisation committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the US and India, said that the Cabinet Minister who have confirmed to address the meeting include Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

George R. Oliver, chairman, and CEO of Johnson Control; Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet; Nik Deogun, CEO of the Americas and US Senior Partner of Brunswick Group; Nelson Cunningham, president and co-founder, McLarty Associates; are among other speakers from the corporate sector.

Several top Indian bureaucrats are also scheduled to speak at the summit. Prominent among them being Prof. VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rita Teaotia, chairperson, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, and S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer USISPF US India Strategic and Partnership Forum India US ties
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp