Pakistan security forces claim to have killed top ISIS commander in Balochistan

By PTI

KARACHI: A top commander of the Islamic State terror group was killed in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday, a counter terrorism official said.

The commander was killed by security forces hours after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in the Harnai district of the province in which four soldiers were killed and one injured.

A spokesperson of Balochistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the security forces carried out a raid in a vineyard in Mastung district in which ISIS commander Mumtaz Ahmed alias Pehelwan was killed.

A reward of 200,000 Pakistani Rs (USD 1,180) was declared on his head.

He is said to have masterminded a deadly suicide attack on an election rally in 2018 in which 128 people were killed and over 200 injured.

Meanwhile, in another terror attack on security forces in the Mach area of the province, one FC soldier was killed and two others injured.

The soldier was killed when terrorists attacked an FC checkpoint.