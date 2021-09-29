STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 30 inmates and injures 47

Police Commander Fabian Bustos told reporters that a police and military operation had regained control of the prison after five hours.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

QUITO: A battle between prison gangs in the coastal city of Guayaquil killed 30 inmates and injured 47, according to Ecuadorian officials.

Police Commander Fabian Bustos told reporters that a police and military operation had regained control of the prison after five hours.

He said several weapons had been seized.

The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and was caused by a dispute between the "Los Lobos" and "Los Choneros" prison gangs, officials said.

Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.

The Guayas state government posted images on its Twitter account showing six cooks being evacuated from one of the prison's wings.

In July, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed.

The bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in a simultaneous riot in three prisons in the country.

In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary centre was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ecuador Ecuador prison gangs
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp