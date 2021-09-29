STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin chef on UK's new post-COVD restaurants recovery council

The UK government's Hospitality Strategy is designed to support the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector following the pandemic.

Published: 29th September 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

nurses from the nearby hospital rest atop the National Covid Memory Wall in London.

Nurses from the nearby hospital rest atop the National Covid Memory Wall in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: One of Britain's leading Indian-origin chefs is among over 20 hospitality industry experts appointed to a new UK government council set up to help with the country's restaurants and cafes with their post-COVID recovery.

Nisha Katona, founder of the Mowgli Street Food restaurants and the Mowgli Trust charity, joins the Hospitality Sector Council to help identify and oversee actions related to the government's Hospitality Strategy and create solutions using expert knowledge and assess the strength of the sector.

The first meeting of council took place on Wednesday, co-chaired by UK Business Minister Paul Scully and hospitality entrepreneur Karen Jones.

"The hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness through the pandemic, pivoting to new ways of doing business like al fresco dining and takeaway pints to stay safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods," said Scully.

"With the launch of this council, we're taking the next step in the journey to build back better from the pandemic by unveiling the experts who'll be driving the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector. It's a real 'Avengers Assemble' moment for the industry," he said.

The UK government's Hospitality Strategy is designed to support the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector following the pandemic.

This includes making it easier for pubs, restaurants and cafes to offer al fresco or outdoor dining by making pavement licenses permanent, and extending takeaway alcoholic drinks in England and Wales until September 2022 to further boost sales.

"I think the lockdowns have shown us many things, particularly the importance of our people and our teams and the key role hospitality has to play in lighting up our high streets and city centres," said Karen Jones, chair of Prezzo chain of restaurants.

"We now need to capitalise on our combined energy, creativity and innovation to continue the creation of a world-class hospitality industry: the Hospitality Sector Council will aid in making that a reality," she said.

The strategy also sets out ways to help the sector grow and boost its creativity, including through exploring options for vocational skills and training such as apprenticeships, bootcamps and other qualifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in London Covid 19 in UK
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp