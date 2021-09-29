STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tunisia names first woman prime minister, amid turmoil

President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister's post in a surprise decision.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TUNIS: Tunisia's president on Wednesday named the country's first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended.

President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister's post in a surprise decision.

The president's office said in a statement that Saied instructed the new prime minister to name a new Cabinet as soon as possible.

Tunisia has had no prime minister and has been in limbo since Saied froze the parliament and seized executive powers on July 25.

The move notably sidelined the Islamist party that dominated parliament, and critics denounced it as a coup that threatens Tunisia's young democracy.

Saied said it was necessary to save the country from economic and social crisis.

