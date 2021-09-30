STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods, confirms official

The deaths between July and September occurred in one county of Warrap State, Gorial West County Commissioner Victor Wek Koor said.

Published: 30th September 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Drowning

17,000 people have been displaced by the floods in his county, home to over 240,000. (Representational Photo)

By Associated Press

JUBA: At least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan, an official said Thursday.

The deaths between July and September occurred in one county of Warrap State, Gorial West County Commissioner Victor Wek Koor said.

Among the victims are children who drowned when a waterlogged house collapsed, he said.

Officials in other areas have not cited deaths related to flooding.

Many parts of South Sudan have been hit by flooding since July, and some areas are currently submerged.

The states of Unity and Jonglei are among the most affected.

Even the residence of President Salva Kiir in the northwestern state of Warrap is waterlogged, according to Information Minister Michael Makuei.

A group chaired by First Vice President Riek Machar last week declared a national emergency due to flooding across the country.

Wek said 17,000 people have been displaced by the floods in his county, home to over 240,000.

The homeless are taking shelter in highland areas and along roads.

Some local people who spoke to The Associated Press described a desperate situation as floodwaters rise and rivers deluge farmland, swallowing up livestock.

Deng John, a resident of Gogrial West who lost a sister in the flooding, said the situation feels like a 'disaster.'

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, is particularly prone to flooding when the Nile river bursts its banks.

Floods have displaced around 426,000 people across the country since May, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.

The U.N. World Food Program said earlier this month that it had suspended food aid to over 100,000 displaced people in the country, warning of further reductions unless it receives more cash.

Since achieving independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has faced multiple political crises, and is struggling to recover from the aftermath of a civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.

A fragile power-sharing deal between President Kiir and his deputy Machar still largely holds, although little progress has been achieved in fulfilling its terms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Sudan Floods
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp