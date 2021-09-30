STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three minor children among four dead after boat capsizes in Padma river in Bangladesh 

The boat that embarked from Pakar Boglauri, was headed towards Dasarshia Ghat, when it capsized around 2 pm on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have recovered the bodies of three minor children and a 50-year-old woman who had drowned after a boat they were travelling in with around 50 other passengers capsized in the Padma river on Wednesday afternoon, media reports said on Thursday.

Confirming the four deaths, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Shibganj Sakib-Al-Rabbi said the boat that embarked from Pakar Boglauri, was headed towards Dasarshia Ghat, when it capsized around 2 pm on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.

Police are also probing whether the boat had overturned due to overloading, a report in The Dhaka Tribune said.

Apart from the passengers, it also carried potatoes, eggplant sacks, coconuts, and bicycles, local people said.

According to police, 20 people have already been rescued alive, while the search is on for the rest of the passengers.

Last month, 15 school teachers had similarly gone missing after a boat they were travelling in had capsized in the Padma river.

 

