Ducking Russia curbs will have consequences: US deputy NSA Daleep Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid Western nations' discomfiture over India's business-as-usual approach towards Russia, the US on Thursday warned that there will be consequences for countries attempting to "circumvent or backfill" sanctions against Moscow.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, US deputy national security advisor for international economics Daleep Singh said that Washington would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India’s imports from Russia including energy and other commodities.

"I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions," Singh said.

However, he clarified that India's current import of Russian energy doesn't violate any of the American sanctions as the US had given exemption on the flow of energy from Russia. But he quickly added that Washington would like to see its allies and partners find ways to reduce their reliance on an "unreliable supplier".

Replying to a question, he said, "We are very keen for all countries, especially our allies and partners, not to create mechanisms that prop up the rouble, and those that attempt to undermine the dollar based financial system."

Nudging India to change its reverential approach towards Russia, Singh said it is foolish to expect Moscow to rush to New Delhi's defence in the event of China breaching the Line of Actual Control. Calling Russia "a junior partner of China", the US official said, "The more leverage China gains over Russia, the less favourable it is for India."

The US deputy NSA, who played a key role in designing American sanctions against Russia, is in New Delhi on a two-day visit in the backdrop of rising Western pressure on India to criticise Russia over its attack on Ukraine. More senior officials from Europe are expected to visit India soon.