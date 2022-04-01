STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two South Korean air force planes collide and crash, killing three

Friday's incident came months after a South Korean air force pilot died in January after his F-5E fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital, Seoul.

Published: 01st April 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

A South Korean Air force's KT-1 aircraft takes off in Yecheon, South Korea on Oct. 4, 2015. (Photo |AP)

A South Korean Air force's KT-1 aircraft takes off in Yecheon, South Korea on Oct. 4, 2015. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air during training on Friday and crashed into a mountain in the southeastern city of Sacheon, killing three people and injuring one, emergency officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity citing department rules, said they did not receive any reports of civilian casualties or damage on the ground. Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the scene, officials said. The air force confirmed the collision of two KT-1 trainer aircraft.

But an air force statement said it was trying to confirm the reported casualties and whether pilots on the aircraft tried to eject to safety. It said a KT-1 aircraft is a two-seat plane. The cause of the collision wasn't immediately known.

Friday's incident came months after a South Korean air force pilot died in January after his F-5E fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital, Seoul. South Korea has about 560,000 troops under a conscription system meant to help deter potential aggression from North Korea, which has about 1.3 million soldiers, one of the largest militaries in the world.

About 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korea Crash Aircraft Korean war Peace
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp