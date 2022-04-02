STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China to back Myanmar ''no matter how the situation changes'' 

China says it will back neighbour Myanmar 'no matter how the situation changes,' in the latest show of unequivocal Chinese support for the ruling military council that seized power last year.

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin in Tunxi in eastern China's Anhui Province, Friday, April 1, 2022(Photo| AP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin in Tunxi in eastern China's Anhui Province, Friday, April 1, 2022(Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: China says it will back neighbour Myanmar 'no matter how the situation changes,' in the latest show of unequivocal Chinese support for the ruling military council that seized power last year.

China "has always placed Myanmar in an important position in its neighbourly diplomacy" and wants to "deepen exchanges and cooperation," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin on Friday, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

The sides should accelerate work on the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, step up construction of "major landmark projects" and "deepen solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Wang said.

"No matter how the situation changes, China will support Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions," Wang said.

Myanmar's military, which ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, has continued to face resistance that now amounts to what some UN experts have characterised as a civil war. The government is also facing genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In return for Chinese diplomatic support and material assistance, Myanmar has been a loyal ally of Beijing within the nine-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

However, Myanmar's military leader has not been allowed to participate in ASEAN meetings following the army's seizure of power and violent suppression of opposition to its rule.

China pursues what it calls an independent foreign policy of peace that generally prioritises its own narrow interests, with little or no consideration for a country's human rights record or other internal controversies. China has refused to criticize Russia over its invasion of Ukraine while blaming the West for provoking the conflict.

And on Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued strong backing for Afghanistan while making no mention of human rights abuses by the country's Taliban leaders, even as much of the world fumed over the hardline Islamic group reneging on a promise a day earlier to open schools to girls beyond the sixth grade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Myanmar China-Myanmar Economic Corridor
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp