STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian journalist Maks Levin killed allegedly by Russian troops in combat zone

Levin's body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022(Photo |AP)

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022(Photo |AP)

By PTI

KYIV: A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said in a statement Saturday that Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military.

Levin's body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.

Levin has been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

An investigation into his death has been launched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maks Levin Ukraine War
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp