STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak Army says it has 'absolutely nothing' to do with prevailing political situation

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has at least twice met Prime Minister Khan last week.

Published: 03rd April 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's powerful army said on Sunday that it has "absolutely nothing" to do with the prevailing political situation in the country.

Military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar made the remarks while speaking to a private TV channel in the wake of rejection of a no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) by President Arif Alvi on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The army has absolutely nothing to do with what happened in the NA today," Iftikhar said.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has at least twice met Prime Minister Khan last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition to dislodge the prime minister as he termed it "unconstitutional" under Article 5.

It provided space for the Prime Minister to send advice to the president for the dissolution of the lower house.

The current instability was triggered by the no-confidence motion by the opposition on March 8 but Prime Minister Khan fought back by declaring it a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his elected government.

According to Prime Minister Khan, the top army leadership met him last week and offered three options to resolve the political impasse, which included his resignation, facing no-confidence or calling early elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pak PM Pak No Trust Motion Babar Iftikhar Qamar Javed Bajwa Qasim Suri
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp