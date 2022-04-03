STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan pokes fun at Opposition leaders; says they're still unable to understand what happened

Pakistan PM Imran Khan poked fun at the Opposition leaders after successfully evading a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Published: 03rd April 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan poked fun at the Opposition leaders on Sunday after successfully evading a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

The no-trust motion introduced by the joint opposition fell through after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it illegal as according to him it aimed to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power.

Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on advice of Prime Minister Khan.

"The opposition is still unable to understand what happened today," Khan laughingly told his lawmakers.

Khan told them in a meeting in Islamabad that he kept the final decision about defeating the opposition as he wanted to give them a surprise.

"The opposition is clueless about the situation right now. If I had disclosed what I was about to do yesterday, they wouldn't have been shocked," said Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly.

Khan also said that during the meeting of the National Security Committee last week, which was attended by the army chief as well as the chiefs of all other services, a "threatening letter" that the ambassador of Pakistan sent to foreign ministry was shared.

"The meeting reviewed and debated on the letter, and it was concluded that the letter was, indeed, threatening," he said.

He also alleged that the US officials had met the dissident lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which he said was none of their business.

"What was their business talking to foreign diplomats?" the premier questioned.

"The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy. It was all connected."

He also told his followers: "I remind you all, ghabrana nahi hai (do not panic)."

Khan avoided being removed from the office through the no-confidence motion by using the conspiracy theory that the US was plotting to topple him for following an independent policy on Ukraine.

But he is not out of the woods as the Supreme Court is hearing a case about the ruling of the deputy speaker.

Even if Khan gets a favorable ruling, his government is over as the parliament has been dissolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan PM Imran khan Pakistan Crisis Pakistan Political Crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp