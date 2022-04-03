Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Imran Khan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minutes after the embattled leader of the ruling party advised him to call for fresh elections.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister. He said the election will be held within 90 days.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Cabinet has been dissolved.

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, earlier made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda".

Khan said that he has advised President Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.