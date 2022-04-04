Japan condemns attacks on Ukraine civilians 

By PTI

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday that he strongly condemned the reported attacks on civilians in Ukrainian towns on the outskirts of Kyiv "as violation to international law".

European leaders have already condemned the reported attacks, responding to images of bodies in the streets, including some with their hands tied behind their backs.

Kishida said, "Japan will firmly carry out what it should do" while cooperating with the international society in possible further sanctions against Russia.

"We must strongly condemn human rights problems and actions that violate international law," Kishida added.

Japan has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia in line with the United States and other Western nations.