Sri Lanka central bank governor quits as crisis worsens

Ajith Cabraal said he stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside President and Prime Minister, quit en masse late Sunday to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

Published: 04th April 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's central bank governor, who had resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek an IMF bailout, announced his resignation Monday as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis.

Ajith Cabraal said he stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late Sunday to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

