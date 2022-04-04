Sri Lankan Opposition rejects President's invitation to join Cabinet amid economic crisis

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has rejected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to form an all-party government, party leader Sajith Premadasa said on Monday.

Premadasa asserted that the SJB will never form an administration with the 'corrupt' Rajapaksa-led government.

Meanwhile, SJB MP Rajitha Senaratne stated that the party stands with the public and their demands that both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire Rajapaksa family go home.

"We support their cause and will not accept any positions under the Rajapaksas," Senaratne said.

Earlier today, the President had urged all opposition parties of the Parliament to unite together to find a solution to the ongoing national crisis.

Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe economic crisis and is largely dependent on India and its Line of Credit which has enabled them to buy essentials like fuel, food and medicines to keep them going. The government is forced to have long power cuts, children have not been able to sit for their exams due to shortage of printing paper and the situation isn’t showing any signs of improvement.

Amidst all this, 24 out of the 26 cabinet ministers resigned on Sunday, barring the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In a bid to form a new Cabinet, the President’s Media Division had issued a release urging all political parties to accept ministerial portfolios.

President Rajapaksa named four ministers to maintain the legitimacy and stability of Parliament and other functions of the country until a full Cabinet is appointed. The four were sworn in today at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President replaced his brother Basil Rajapaksa and named Ali Sabry, as previous Minister of Justice, as the new Finance Minister, according to President's media division. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Minister

of Education and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando was sworn in as the Minister of Highways. Prof. GL Peiris was re-appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's son, Namal Rajapaksa, was among those who have quit from their cabinet positions. He tweeted that, "I have informed the secretary to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist decision to establish stability for the people and the govt of Sri Lanka. I remain committed to my voters, my party and the people."