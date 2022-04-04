STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine to probe alleged Russian atrocities

International leaders have condemned the reported atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Published: 04th April 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYVIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country will conduct a probe into alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian troops involving international investigators.

Zelenskyy said in an address that "the world has seen many war crimes", adding that "the time has come to make the war crimes committed by Russian troops the last such evil on Earth". He said that a special justice mechanism will be created to investigate the Russian atrocities with participation of international prosecutors and judges.

Ukrainian authorities have said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital after last week's withdrawal of Russian troops, many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.

International leaders have condemned the reported atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Russia has rejected the accusations of killing civilians as a "provocation" by Ukrainian authorities and initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Moscow Volodymyr Zelenskyy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp