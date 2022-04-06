STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army chief Gen Naravane visits key security facilities in Singapore

The Singapore Army and the Indian Army interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses.

Published: 06th April 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Army Staff General M M Naravane

Army Staff General M M Naravane

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Indian Army chief General M M Naravane visited the Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre and Information Fusion Centre at Changi Naval Base in Singapore on Wednesday and was briefed about the response mechanism and measures to enhance maritime security.

The Chief of Army Staff, who is on a three-day visit to the city-state, on Tuesday held talks with top Singaporean military leadership and discussed the roadmap to further enhance bilateral military cooperation.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Regional HADR Coordination Centre #RHCC & Information Fusion Centre #IFC at #Singapore. #COAS was briefed about the Coordination of a Multi-Nation HADR Response Mechanism & measures to enhance Maritime Security," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

Gen Naravane will also deliver a speech at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College's Distinguished Speaker's Dialogue titled "India's Strategic Perspective".

Gen Naravane, on the first day of his tour on Monday, visited the Kranji war memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during World War II.

He also visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning, an authentic World War II secret Command Centre built 9 metres underground in late 1936 by the British forces. His visit underscores the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and India.

The Singapore Army and the Indian Army interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses.

These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the cooperation between the two armies, Singapore's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

