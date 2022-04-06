STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes state of emergency

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday night revoked the state of emergency he had declared on April 1 with immediate effect.

Published: 06th April 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday night revoked the state of emergency he had declared on April 1 with immediate effect.

In a gazette notification no 2274/10 issued late Tuesday night, the president said he has withdrawn the emergency rule ordinance which gave security forces sweeping powers to curb any disturbance in the country.

On April 1, President Rajapaksa has declared a public emergency amidst a spate of protests over the worst economic crisis in the country.

The emergency was imposed in view of the mass scale protests planned for April 3 against the current economic hardships faced by the people.

Later, the government imposed an island-wide curfew.

Protests continued despite curfew and the state of emergency with senior ruling party figures having their homes surrounded by angry protesters who urged the government for solutions to the economic crisis.

Several people were injured and vehicles were set on fire as the agitation turned violent.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters after they pulled down a steel barricade placed near the president's residence.

Following the incident, several people were arrested and a curfew was briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas.

Power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

The revocation of the gazette assumes significance as the ruling coalition appeared to have lost its majority in the 225 member Parliament with over 40 MPs declaring independence from the ruling coalition.

The emergency approval needs to be ratified in the assembly after 2 weeks of it coming into effect.

The Opposition demanded in Parliament on Monday to debate the emergency for its approval.

The second largest group within the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) coalition had officially conveyed to Rajapaksa that their 14 members would not back the motion.

If those who declared independence did not vote with the government there was a chance that emergency regulations could not be passed in the assembly.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history.

With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka emergency Sri Lanka crisis Sri Lanka political crisis Sri Lanka economic crisis
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp