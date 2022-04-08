First Bushmaster vehicle to reach Ukraine from Australia 

By PTI

CANBERRA: The first of 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles has left Australia for Ukraine, one week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically requested the Australian-manufactured four-wheel drives.

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport jet that can carry four Bushmasters left the east coast city of Brisbane for Europe on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The 20 Bushmasters cost 50 million in Australian dollars, which is $37 million in US dollars.

The vehicles are in addition to $116 million in Australian dollars ($87 million in US dollars) in military and humanitarian aid previously committed to Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that his country will be sending armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia. (Photo | AP)

Zelenskyy requested Bushmasters when he made a video address to the Australian Parliament on March 31. "And as soon as he asked, we said yes," Morrison said.