STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan: Removal of President, Nawaz Sharif's return high on agenda as Oppn gears up for potential regime change

In 2017, Sharif was removed from office by the Supreme Court following revelations from the Panama Papers case.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ailing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Opposition has completed its initial talks for the formation of a new government once Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted on Saturday after the no-confidence motion and plans are afoot for the removal of President Arif Alvi and the return of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK, a media report said on Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, 70, who is the Opposition's candidate for the new prime minister, will announce his possible government priorities after taking the oath, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling rejecting a no-confidence motion against Khan was "contrary to the Constitution and the law, and of no legal effect."

The apex court also declared the advice by the Prime Minister to President Alvi to dissolve the national assembly as "unconstitutional." The court ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote.

According to the 'Orders of the Day' issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan will take place at 10:30 AM (local time) on Saturday in line with the Supreme Court's order.

In the National Assembly's (NA) agenda, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The Express Tribune quoted sources as saying that all Opposition parties will be given proportional representation in the new possible federal government.

The new government's term should be at least six months or a year as electoral reforms and legislations related to accountability laws can be passed, they said.

A constitutional route will be taken to replace President Alvi and the governors of the four provinces, the report said.

Sources said that all the decisions of Prime Minister Khan's government could be reviewed and changed, it said.

An immediate action plan will be worked out for the return of deposed prime minister Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar after consultations and a review of the political situation, the report said.

Sharif, 72, who is also the supreme leader of the PML-N, is in London for medical treatment on expired bail.

In 2017, Sharif was removed from office by the Supreme Court following revelations from the Panama Papers case.

In 2018, the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office for life, amidst a slew of corruption cases against him.

Shehbaz, who is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, has said that the Opposition would challenge the unconstitutional actions of the ruling party on all platforms.

The report said that a reasonable time will be given to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete the delimitation of constituencies before holding general elections, it quoted sources as saying.

The new setup will also review the foreign policy with the aim to establish relations with all countries on equal footing while focusing on peace and not war, the report said.

Legal action will also be taken to close the cases filed against Opposition leaders on the basis of victimisation, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan political crisis Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp