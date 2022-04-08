Zelensky says Russia an 'evil with no limits' after railway attack

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia as an "evil with no limits" after a rocket attack on an east Ukraine train station killed at least 35 people.

"They are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," Zelensky said in a statement on social media after the strikes on a hub that has been used by many civilians in recent days to flee an anticipated Russian advance.

A rocket attack killed at least 35 people Friday on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that was being used for civilian evacuations, a rescue worker told.

AFP journalists on the scene saw at least 20 bodies of people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.