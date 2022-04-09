STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Don't expect Russia to be ousted from UN Security Council: White House  

A day earlier, Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

Published: 09th April 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (Photo | AP)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A day after Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for Moscow in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member.

"I know a question has been asked about whether Russia should be kicked out of being a permanent member. We don't anticipate that happening," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news briefing.

"But obviously, the step taken yesterday to suspend Russia from the UNHRC is an indication of the global response and horror at the atrocities we have seen happen on the ground in Ukraine. But beyond that, I don't have any other predictions of reforms," she said.

A day earlier, Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

"We know that there were abstentions, and only 24 countries, including North Korea, voted with Russia. But the outcome, which is what is most important to us, is what we wanted, which is that Russia has been suspended from the UN Human Rights Council," she said.

Suspension is the only method provided for in the UN resolution that established the Human Rights Council back in 2005.

"It's the most serious action available. It's only been applied once in history. This is only the second time in history that a country has been kicked out of the UN Human Rights Council," she said.

The last example was Libya, Psaki said.

"So, that obviously speaks to the significance, and it also speaks to the fact that more than two-thirds of countries who are members believe that they should not have a leadership role on global human rights as they work to subvert and violate global human rights," she said.

"This also means that once suspended, Russia will not be able to vote against future actions during subsequent Human Rights Council sessions. And so it is significant, only the second time in history, and it speaks to the global outrage in response to these atrocities," she noted.

According to Psaki, the US-led international sanctions are having a tremendous impact on the Russian economy.

"We are seeing an inflationary rate of about 15 per cent, a projection of a contraction of 15 per cent in the Russian economy. Six hundred private sector companies have left Russia. We know it is having the impact that the world intended. This is the most significant coordinated set of sanctions ever done in history on this large of an economy. The third objective here is to make it much more difficult for President Putin to fund his war," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Human Rights Council White House Jen Psaki UN Security Council RUSSIA Ukraine
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp