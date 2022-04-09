STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine begins excavation of Bucha mass grave

The grave, a long deep trench in the mud behind a gold-domed church, was used by Ukrainians to bury neighbours they claim were killed at the hands of Russian armed forces which arrived on February 26.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BUCHA: Ukrainian investigators began to exhume a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, opening the early stages of what police say will be a war crimes case targeting Russian troops who occupied the Kyiv commuter town.

The grave, a long deep trench in the mud behind a gold-domed church, was used by Ukrainians to bury neighbours they claim were killed at the hands of Russian armed forces which arrived on February 26.

On Friday, crews wearing white forensic overalls were using a flatbed lorry fixed with a mechanical crane to remove corpses from the ditch.

The bodies were laid out on the ground and inspected by teams, including police officers poring over paperwork. 

Most of the remains outside the grave, cordoned off by tape, were zipped inside black plastic body bags.

One man at work was wearing a gilet marked with the words "war crimes prosecutor".

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Niebitov said there were 40 bodies in the grave, including two members of Ukraine's military forces.

He said bodies bore gunshot wounds, buttressing claims they were explicitly targeted by soldiers rather than collateral damage from air strikes and artillery fire.

"I can define these events as a war crime," he said. "International law defines killing of civilians during any kind of military conflict as a war crime."

"These bodies will be extracted for the court investigation, they will be delivered to undergo forensic medical examination and an autopsy."

The town of Bucha has become the growing focus of allegations of war criminality against troops ordered to invade Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February.

On Saturday an AFP team discovered 20 dead bodies on a single street in the town, home to around 37,000 before the war.

Ukraine says Russian troops executed civilians.

The Kremlin has denied any hand in the killings and denounced photographs depicting the scene as fakery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war Bucha mass grave Bucha killings
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp