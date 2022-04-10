STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Food prices surge to 'unbearable levels' in Sri Lanka

The consumers in the island nation said that rice prices have risen to unbearable levels. The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market has now exceeded Rs 200-240, Colombo Page reported.

Published: 10th April 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Consumers demanded the government should take steps to reduce prices by importing rice or setting a control price. (File photo: Reuters)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the price of rice has risen to "unbearable levels" in the island nation.

The consumers in the island nation said that rice prices have risen to unbearable levels. The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market has now exceeded Rs 200-240, Colombo Page reported.

The government has been forced to restrict the import of several essential commodities - including food items which has pushed the price of essentials such as milk powder and rice much higher.

Although the Ministry of Trade has stated that rice is being sold at concessionary prices by wholesale network Lanka Sathosa outlets, it was learned from several CWE outlets that imported rice was not meeting the demand, according to Colombo Page.

It further reported that Sathosa outlets in many parts of the country are in short supply of essential consumer items including rice, dried chillies and other items.

Consumers demanded the government should take steps to reduce prices by importing rice or setting a control price.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The country is facing long power cuts.

The country is also witnessing protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. Yesterday, a protest was held outside the US Embassy in Colombo against the Sri Lankan government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Economic crisis Price hike Colombo
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp