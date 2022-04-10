Caught and bowled: Imran Khan loses trust vote in National Assembly, removed as Pakistan PM

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Islamabad has been on the edge since today morning. After dodging the Parliament the entire day, voting began three minutes before midnight, the Supreme Court’s deadline for the vote of no confidence against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan – who was voted out within a minute of the voting.

Just before the session began Pakistan’s speaker Asad Qaisar and Deputy speaker Qasim Suri resigned. And Ayaz Sadiq took over the National Assembly’s proceedings.

Imran’s exit has been unceremonious and dramatic, that people won’t forget in a long time.

"Imran Khan tried to compel Speaker and Deputy Speaker to resist Vote of No Confidence and defy Supreme Court and failed. Instead they chose to resgin in a show of loyalty to Khan instead of the constitution. But Khan didn’t resign himself. Instead was dishonourably voted out. In the end, the Cabinet deserted him," tweeted Najam Sethi, renowed Pakistani journalist.

While Imran Khan chose to not attend Parliament, he tried his best to evade being ousted, which included having meetings with his Cabinet Ministers. Reports suggest that he even contemplated getting the army chief sacked, though he actually met General Qamar Javed Bajwa today who is reported to have asked Khan to behave.

Meanwhile, the scene outside the Parliament saw prison vehicles parked outside. Government officials had stopped taking orders from Imran Khan and I&B Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain changed his Twitter account bio to former I&B minister today.

All airports in Pakistan have been issued an alert that no government officials can travel without a NOC, an alert has been issued at hospitals as well.

The arrest of Imran Khan can’t be ruled out.

Earlier in the day Imran Khan had also set three conditions for conducting the vote of confidence. These demands included his protection from arrest, Shehbaz Sharif should not be the next PM and third immunity from Pakistan’s controversial ordinance National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

It seems that none of his conditions would be considered.

His accusations of US being responsible for his ouster and praising India’s foreign policy were like the last nail in his coffin.

The opposition can now nominate its own Prime Minister and hold power until August 2023, by which date fresh elections would have been held. Shehbaz Sharif is said to be the front runner for the PM.